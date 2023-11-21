BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $116,066,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 83.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,947,000 after acquiring an additional 520,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

Insider Activity

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

