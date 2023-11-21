BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 127,655 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,655 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

