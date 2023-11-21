BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 2,466 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.13% of Qualys worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 116.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $180.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.34.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,182 shares of company stock worth $2,399,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

