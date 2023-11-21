BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 61,352 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.11% of First Horizon worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

