BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 88,368 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

