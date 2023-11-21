BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.31.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

