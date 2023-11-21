Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 175.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

