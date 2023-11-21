Boston Partners Acquires 40,613 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.84% of Quipt Home Medical worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QIPT. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter worth $3,301,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 million, a PE ratio of 496.00 and a beta of 0.70. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

