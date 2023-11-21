Boston Partners Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of Assurant worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assurant by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

AIZ stock opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $167.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.