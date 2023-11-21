Boston Partners Has $2.83 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KBR were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Up 1.1 %

KBR Dividend Announcement

NYSE KBR opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

KBR Company Profile



KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

