Boston Partners Purchases 21,017 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.54% of Carriage Services worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carriage Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $329.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.18 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

