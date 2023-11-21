Boston Partners Purchases 73,108 Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.43% of biote worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of biote during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of biote in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the first quarter worth $140,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get biote alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on biote from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of biote in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

biote Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of biote stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $368.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.76. biote Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

biote Company Profile

(Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.