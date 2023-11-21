Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,067,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

