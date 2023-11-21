Brokerages Set TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) PT at $3.65

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Stifel Canada reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 30.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

