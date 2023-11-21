Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,433,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,189 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 710,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEP opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

