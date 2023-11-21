Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,193 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

