Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Plans GBX 18.93 Dividend

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.93 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 3,616.49 ($45.25) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,341.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,374.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,401.54 and a beta of 0.76. Caledonia Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 3,110 ($38.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,055 ($50.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 16,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,472 ($43.44), for a total transaction of £589,163.68 ($737,099.56). In related news, insider Mathew Masters sold 2,546 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,520 ($44.04), for a total value of £89,619.20 ($112,122.11). Also, insider William Wyatt sold 16,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,472 ($43.44), for a total value of £589,163.68 ($737,099.56). Insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.