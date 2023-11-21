California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of MasTec worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,493,000 after buying an additional 264,646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

