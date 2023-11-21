California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Lithia Motors worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $272.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,254 shares of company stock worth $1,626,736. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

