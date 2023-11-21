California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 93,840 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Vertiv worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $1,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $5,021,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $4,217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vertiv stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

