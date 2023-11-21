California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,687 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Crocs worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Crocs by 32.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Crocs Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

