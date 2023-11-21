California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,530 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average of $134.68.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

