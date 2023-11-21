Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.2 %

CHH opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.80. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

