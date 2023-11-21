Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

