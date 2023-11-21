Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,650. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

