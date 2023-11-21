Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 25,100 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,547.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.