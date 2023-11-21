Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 88 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 71.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 74.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

