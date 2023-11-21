Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,255 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

