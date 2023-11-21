Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

