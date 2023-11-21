Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $234.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

