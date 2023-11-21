Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:VNO opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

