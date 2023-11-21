Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

