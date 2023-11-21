Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 878.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,943,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.3 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,455.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,370.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,335.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

