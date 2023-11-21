Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $404,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.8% in the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.