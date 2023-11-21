Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 197.1% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $626.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. Research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David D. Brown sold 1,000 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Community Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

