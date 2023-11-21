Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,085 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after buying an additional 1,883,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $145,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.