Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

