Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 4,074 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ILCG opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

