Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.60 and a 12 month high of $161.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

