Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 215 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TM opened at $187.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $195.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.