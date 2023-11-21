Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

