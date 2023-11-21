Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 52 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $719.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $634.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.08. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,582. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.