Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Cboe Global Markets worth $24,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS CBOE opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.27.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

