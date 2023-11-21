Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

