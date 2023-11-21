Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,203,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,203,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $65,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,443. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.42. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Further Reading

