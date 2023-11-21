Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 698 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.4 %

CLF opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.