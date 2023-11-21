Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Generac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.81.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

