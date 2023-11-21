Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,380 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,873,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 201.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 349,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,045,000. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,918,000.

BBJP stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

