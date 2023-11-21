Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAYFree Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 241,787 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,873,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 740.3% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,937,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at $4,527,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

