Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 23,160 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,992 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

